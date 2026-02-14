8,600 complaints against sitting judges since 2016'

New Delhi: Over 8,600 complaints against sitting judges have been received by the office of the chief justice of India (CJI) since 2016, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said 8,639 complaints have been received against sitting judges between 2016 and 2025. The highest number of complaints (1,170) was received in 2024 by the office of the CJI against sitting judges.

Complaints received against judges and chief justices of the high courts are handled by the judiciary through an "in-house mechanism".

He recalled that in May 1997, the Supreme Court adopted two resolutions -- "The Restatement of Values of Judicial Life", which lays down certain judicial standards and principles to be observed and followed by SC and HC judges; and "In-house Procedure", which takes suitable remedial measure against judges who do not follow the universally accepted values of judicial life including those in the "Restatement of Values of Judicial Life".