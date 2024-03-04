913 schools, 348 Anganwadi centres to get facelift in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government, under its Aspirational Cities Scheme, will focus on comprehensively transforming schools and Anganwadi centres in the cities.

An official said that a total of 913 schools in the 100 aspirational urban areas of the state will undergo upgradation, with an additional 25 new schools to be established.

Besides, new buildings will be constructed for 348 Anganwadi centres currently operating in rented or alternative government facilities within these aspirational urban areas.

The state government has allocated over Rs 143 crores for the implementation of these projects.

As for the upgradation of schools and the construction of new buildings in the financial year 2024-25, arrangements will be made for additional classrooms in 389 schools in the 100 aspirational urban bodies at the cost of Rs 36.89 crores, including Rs 9.27 lakhs per school.

Additionally, for the provision of smart classes in 913 schools, an expenditure of Rs 2.5 lakhs per school and a total of Rs 22.87 crores will be made. Similarly, for the furniture of smart classes, the government will spend a total of Rs 6.56 crores.

Besides, 25 new Mukhya Mantri Abhyudaya Composite Schools will also be established at the total cost of Rs 35.5 crores with each school to cost Rs 1.42 crores. Thus, the state government will spend Rs 101.83 crores to upgrade and the opening of new schools.

The official said that a separate plan has been prepared for Anganwadi centres in line with the directives of the Chief Minister.

In the 100 underdeveloped urban areas of the state, the state government plans to construct new buildings for 348 Anganwadi centres currently housed in rented or alternative government structures.

Of these, 59 centres are operating from rented buildings and the remaining 289 from other government facilities. The Yogi government will spend approximately Rs 12 lakhs per Anganwadi centre, totalling Rs 41.20 crores for this initiative.