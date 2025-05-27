91.71 pc students clear Jharkhand Class 10 Board exams, girls dominate merit list

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 10 board examination results on Tuesday, with Geetanjali, a student of Indira Gandhi Residential Girls School in Hazaribagh, emerging as the state topper by securing an impressive 98.60 per cent marks.

Geetanjali hails from Garhwa district, and her father, Umesh Pal, is an assistant teacher at a government school.

The results were announced by State School Education and Literacy Department Minister Ramdas Soren during a press conference at the JAC Auditorium in Namkum, Ranchi, on Tuesday.

This year, girl students outperformed boys, with four girls among the top five ranks. The list of state toppers released by JAC includes 12 girls and only 2 boys in the top five rank.

Second Rank with 98.2 per cent marks was secured by Ritu Kumari, Amrit Gupta, Pooja Kumari, and Amar Kumar. Shivani Kumari, Vikas Pramanik secured the third rank with 97.8 per cent marks.

Similarly, Fourth Rank with 97.6 per cent marks was occupied by Shreya Kumari and Sakshi Kumari. Shubham Kumar Patra, Tahreen Fatma, Bhumika Mishra, Varsha Kumari, Tanishq Kumari, and Komal Kumari secured fifth rank with 97.4 per cent marks.

Out of 4,33,944 registered candidates, 4,31,488 appeared in the exams, and 91.71 per cent passed, marking an improvement over last year’s pass percentage of 90.39 per cent.

A total of 2,02,140 students occupied the first division, while 1,57,294 students got the second division. Only 17,521 students passed with the third division.

Koderma district recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.83 per cent, followed by Pakur with 96.83 per cent, Jamtara with 96 per cent, and Latehar with 96.25 per cent.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 9 across 1,297 centres in the state.

The results are available on the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Students can download their marksheets by entering their roll code and roll number. The council has clarified that the online marksheet will be considered valid until the official school-issued document is distributed.