994 Hoax Bomb Threat Calls Target Indian Airlines – Government's Efforts to Tackle the Crisis

Several Indian airlines have recently received a series of bomb threats. Discussions on this issue were held during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

In this context, Union Minister of State for Aviation Muralidhar Mohol stated that, in 2024, Indian airlines have received 994 hoax bomb threat calls so far. Various Indian airlines have reported a total of 1,143 bomb threats from 2022 to November 13, 2024.

Union Minister of State for Aviation Muralidhar Mohol expressed concern about the increasing frequency of these threats. He highlighted that, in 2024 alone, 994 fake bomb threats had been made.

The investigation into the fake bomb threats has been delayed because authorities lack information about the locations of the people making these threats.

The Minister stated that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aviation Security Regulator are working together to reduce such incidents.

Additionally, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) has been created to specifically handle threats related to airports.

Recently, several Indian airlines, including Vistara, Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, StarAir, and Alliance Air, received fake bomb threats, causing panic among passengers and staff.

In response, the Union Ministry of IT has issued new guidelines for social media platforms to prevent the spread of such threats.

The police have also arrested individuals involved in making these false claims.

The government is working to improve security, ensure passenger safety, and tackle the increasing problem of fake bomb threats in the aviation sector.