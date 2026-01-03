A call for translating Upendra Bhanja’s literary works for global readership

Berhampur: Ina moment rich with literary reverence and cultural resolve, Prof Prafulla Kumar Mohanty, eminent scholar, academic and litterateur, made a clarion call for translating the timeless works of Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja into English, so that the genius of Odisha’s medieval poet may resonate across linguistic and national frontiers.

Prof Mohanty voiced this appeal while receiving the prestigious ‘Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja National Award for Literature and Arts’, instituted by Berhampur University, during its 60th Foundation Day celebrations on Friday. He urged the university to take a pioneering initiative by engaging the departments of Odia and English in this monumental task and expressed his own willingness to contribute to the translation endeavour.

Acknowledging the formidable challenge of rendering Upendra Bhanja’s intricate diction, layered metaphors and lyrical cadence into another language, Prof Mohanty proposed a thoughtful and scholarly approach of presenting the original Odia text in Devanagari script alongside lucid English prose explanation. “While poetry may defy perfect translation,” he observed, “its meaning, philosophy, and emotional depth can still be shared with the wider world.”

Describing Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja as one of the most secular and universal poets of Indian literature, Prof Mohanty reflected on how love, especially the pain of separation, emerges as the central philosophy in Bhanja’s works, offering humanity a timeless remedy for life’s sorrows. “His writings are unparalleled in world literature,” he said, “and they illuminate the path of life itself.”

For his towering contributions to literature and culture, Prof Mohanty was honoured with a citation and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. His illustrious career spans decades of teaching at Khallikote College and Berhampur University, along with an extraordinary body of creative and critical work across Odia and English. His accolades include the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award (2004), Godavarish Samman (2000), and international honours such as Theatre Luminary and Natyashree. His literary corpus encompasses drama, poetry, criticism, children’s literature, and translations, firmly establishing him as a colossus of contemporary Odia letters. Founded on January 2, 1967, Berhampur University, whose campus is aptly named Bhanja Bihar, stands as a living tribute to Upendra Bhanja, the royal-born poet who renounced power in favour of literary immortality.

India Meteorological Department DGM Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, who attended as the chief guest, and IISER Berhampur Director Ashok Kumar Ganguly, distinguished guest, called for capacity building of students in Berhampur University and let their ideas grow.

Hrushikesh Panigrahi and Jagadish Panigrahi were awarded ‘Dakshina Odisha Loka Sanskruti Samman’; Rajendra Padhy and Surendranath Panigrahy were awarded ‘Angavastra’. Prof U T Rao, Chairperson, MICA Incubator, was recognised as the ‘Distinguished Alumnus.

Vice-Chancellor Geetanjali Dash highlighted the university’s recent ‘A’ Grade NAAC accreditation and reaffirmed her commitment to transformative academic initiatives.