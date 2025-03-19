A clarion call for Ayurveda and historic feat by Patanjali

Haridwar: Inspired by Yog Rishi Swami Ramdev and evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine research conducted by scientists of Patanjali, the research paper on herbal formulation Renogrit has been featured among the top 100 research papers of 2024 in the “Scientific Reports” journal of prestigious “Nature Portfolio” publication.

With an Impact Factor of 3.8, Scientific Reports is the 5th most-cited journal globally.

The research paper on Renogrit has been downloaded 2,568 times, reaffirming the growing global interest in Ayurvedic medicines, not only as effective remedies for various ailments but also as a subject of scientific curiosity because it is fascinating how a simple herbal formulation can combat severe diseases without any adverse effects.

Patanjali’s Ayurvedic formulation, Renogrit, has demonstrated its potential not only in repairing kidney damage caused by the allopathic anti-cancer drug, cisplatin but also in alleviating oxidative stress on kidney cells.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna stated that the success of Renogrit is a significant step in establishing the scientific credibility of Ayurveda on a global scale. It demonstrates that when ancient wisdom is tested on modern scientific parameters, it yields groundbreaking results.