A day after INDIA bloc meeting, Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence.
The meeting comes a day after the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders in the national capital.
Mehbooba Mufti arrived at the residence of Sonia Gandhi in the afternoon and in their over 30 minute meeting, discussed the alliance strategy and several other things including the political situation in the country, political sources said.
