A K Singh NALCO Director (Commercial)

Bhubaneswar: Anil Kumar Singh has taken over as the Director (Commercial) of the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO). His appointment was announced following an order of the Union Ministry of Mines on Monday. He assumed charge on Wednesday.

Prior to his appointment, Singh served as the General Manager (Materials and Contracts) and in-charge HR at Hindustan Copper Limited. He brings over 35 years of extensive experience in the commercial division of the metals industry, including expertise in materials management, marketing and contract management.

His appointment is considered as a strategic move by NALCO to enhance its market presence, refine its mixed sales strategy between international exports and domestic consumption and potentially advance digital transformation efforts in the commercial sector.