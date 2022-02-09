A Kerala Trekker Has Been Rescued After 45-Hour Operation

On Wednesday, 9 February, Indian Army forces rescued a 23-year-old man, R Babu, a Malampuzha native stranded in a steep canyon in the Malampuzha highlands near Palakkad, Kerala.



Hehad been trapped for 45 hours within a small cavity on the side of a steep hill before being rescued. He is said to have suffered a slight knee injury.After being assembled overnight, teams of the Indian Army were dispatched to the rescue effort in effort to take the trekker back to safety.



The rescue activities were carried out by a team of 75 people, according to the sources. Three army battalions, air force personnel, and 20 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officers, led by Colonel Sekhar, were among those involved.

His friends had attempted everything along with wooden sticks, logs, and ropes but Babu was unable to ascend. His pals then proceeded down the hill to notify the locals and the police. Babu and three of his friends had gone hiking in Kurumbachi on Monday. Babu, on the other hand, slipped and collapsed on the way down, becoming trapped inside the little cavity that was just big enough for him to crouch and sit in.

Babu was seen crouching in a little hollow on the side of the hill in images taken from the location. Drones were utilised to track down his location. The fire department and Malampuzha police arrived at the scene at 12 a.m., but owing to a lack of light, they were unable to begin their work.

Efforts to rescue the individual using the coast guard and navy choppers had also became unsuccessful. Indian Army forces from the Madras Regiment Centre in Wellington and the Parachute Regiment Centre in Bengaluru were mobilised and arrived at the scene late Tuesday .