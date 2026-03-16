A landmark in renewable energy

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh takes the lead in strengthening India’s renewable energy sector by commissioning the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant on the Narmada River reservoir. Located in Khandwa district, the plant has a capacity of 278 megawatts, making it the largest floating solar project in the country.

The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2024, and has successfully completed one year of continuous power generation.

Floating solar technology offers multiple advantages, including reduced land requirements, avoidance of displacement and resettlement issues, and environmental benefits. Solar panels installed on water bodies also help reduce evaporation, contributing to water conservation. Additionally, the cooling effect of water enhances efficiency, enabling up to 10% higher electricity generation compared to land-based solar plants.

The Omkareshwar project is part of a larger 600 MW mega initiative being implemented by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL). In the first phase, three units are operational: SJVN Limited (90 MW), NHDC (88 MW), and Amp Solar (100 MW).

Together, these units generate an average of 1.7 million units of electricity per day. The power is supplied to state distribution companies under agreements facilitated by MPPMCL.

Officials highlighted that floating solar plants like Omkareshwar will play a crucial role in achieving India’s renewable energy targets, especially in states with large reservoirs.

The success of this project is expected to inspire similar initiatives across the country, including in Andhra Pradesh and other states with suitable water bodies.

By overcoming land scarcity and ensuring sustainable energy generation, the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Plant stands as a model of innovation and resilience in India’s clean energy journey.