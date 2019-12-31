A sneak peak into the Chief of Defence Staff's uniform

India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat is going to don a new uniform to suit his new role. While the uniform colour will remain olive green, his uniform will be tweaked to represent all the three defence forces.

On the shoulder will be a maroon patch with golden ranks to represent all three services.

According to sources, the colour of the uniform of the CDS will be the same as the parent service but ranks and badges will be different. The cap of the CDS will also be different with badges and accomplishments to represent the three services. There will be no sword and baton or stars on the shoulder to signify the ranks. The CDS uniform will also not have a lanyard as the idea is to have service neutral representations.

The idea is that the uniform of the CDS has symbols to represent all three services. Any service or regimental symbols will not be there according to sources.

According to an official notification, the DMA mandate states promoting jointness in procurement, training and staffing for the services through joint planning and integration of their requirements; facilitation of restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands and promoting use of indigenous equipment by the services.

The four stars on the collar that chiefs have will also be missing in the uniform of the CDS as it represents a particular service. The service ribbons on the chest will remain.

General Bipin Rawat will be put up at 3, Kamraj Marg in New Delhi.

The CDS will be the fifth secretary in MoD. The existing one's head is the Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Department of Defence Research and Development and Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.