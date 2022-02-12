A TALE OF INDOMITABLE SPIRIT-JOTSNA KISAN

This is a story of the remarkable journey of a small girl who traversed the high road of life from nothingness to a distinct goal. Jyotsna Kisan was born to Himansu Kisan and Rajkumari Kisan of the remote Muradipali village of Bhatlaida panchayat of Laikera block in Jharsuguda District. The village is surrounded with natural beauty. The family belongs to the indigenous tribal "Kisan" community. They lead an active and lively life. But illiteracy and poverty followed them at every step. Jyotsna was a cute and lively child and gave immense joy to his parents. Jyotsna's father made a living out of agriculture and daily wages. His meagre earnings and recurring loss of crops due to natural calamity made life difficult for the family. The family could barely make both ends meet. Pangs of poverty distressed the parents. Though Jyotsna's father was illiterate, yet he understood the value of education. He had realized the practical problems faced by an illiterate person. So he always wanted his daughter to be educated. Accordingly he had got Jyotsna admitted in a private school. Though quite young, little Jyotsna was quite diligent and punctual in school. She had to travel four kms every day to school. It was even difficult to pay the school fees on time regularly. The family was deep in debt. Inspite all these difficulties, Jyotsna continued her studies and this made her parents happy.

At this juncture, Jyotsna's parents came to know about Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), as a preferred centre of learning for the tribal children. Hopes kindled in their mind and they could see a future for their child. Jyotsna joined the KISS family in class-IV in 2015, with the future beckoning. Since then the progressive educational pattern at KISS, discipline and caring of the teachers have rekindled the latent talent in Jyotsna. Now she is a student of class-X and has been topping her class. Besides this, she has been excelling in extracurricular activities like debating. She has developed her painting skills under vocational training. She is good at English language and loves dancing. Even she has developed her interest in harvesting of crops and growing vegetables. She hopes to become an Agriculture scientist in future. She reminisces how her father had to incur heavy losses due to lack of selling avenues for vegetables grown in her father's fields and consequent sufferings. This resulted in his inability in repaying the loans. Jyotsna's younger sister used to read in class-III and they faced financial hindrances though being a small family. The father used to supplement his meagre income by daily wages. Mother used to tend the house and supported her husband in every step.

KISS was founded by eminent educationist, social activist and philanthropist Dr. Achyuta Samanta in 1992-93. After more than three decades of glorious journey, Dr. Samanta doesn't require an introduction. From negotiating through arduous early years today he has become a great rallying point for people at home and abroad.

KISS stands out like a signature symbol of Dr. Samanta's tenacity and determination. Currently, he is a Member of Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha. Besides education and tribal upliftment, healthcare and rural development, he has contributed immensely to art, culture, literature, film, media, society and national integration. His contribution to the field of sports requires a huge canvass to list its rise and expanses, right from the grassroots to the international victory podiums. The enormity of the man can hardly be elaborated within the concise space of admiration on papers.

Besides KISS, he also founded Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), and both educational institutions have achieved global repute and recognition. KIIT is an Institution of Eminence and one of the most prominent universities in India and globe for professional education having more than 30,000 students from all over India and 65 other countries. KISS is a home for 60,000 indigenous children all absolutely free.

Jyotsna speaks excitedly that she is able to develop her all latent talents by the help of KISS. She is determined to achieve her life's goals. Jyotsna is proud to be a KISSian. She hopes to keep the flag of KISS flying, following in the footsteps of Dr. Samanta. She is sure, one day she will make her parents and native village proud of her. Being motivated by Dr. Samanta, she has resolved to repay back to the society by help removing the caste considerations and superstitious beliefs prevailing in her native village. The KISS Family hopes that the Almighty will definitely help Jyotsna to realize her dreams and make her stand on her own feet to put an end to her parents' pain and sufferings.

Many a child from the tribal indigenous community have been able to carve their destiny, being hand held by KISS, a temple of learning so zealously built by Dr. Samanta. KISS is not only a residential school , but has now grown into the first ever exclusive tribal University of the world.