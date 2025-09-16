Aadhaar key to book online general tickets

New Delhi: From October 1, the Railway Ministry will allow only Aadhaar-authenticated users to book reserved general tickets through the IRCTC website or app during the first 15 minutes after booking opens for any train.

Currently, this restriction applies only to Tatkal bookings. "With a view to ensure that the benefits of the reservation system reach the common end user and are not misused by unscrupulous elements, it has been decided that with effect from 1.10.2025, during the first 15 minutes of opening of general reservation, reserved general tickets can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users," a ministry circular said on Monday.

Ministry officials said that after 15 minutes, authorised ticket agents will be allowed to book online reservations. "There shall, however, be no change in timing for booking of general reserved tickets through computerised PRS counters of Indian Railways," the circular said. It added, "There shall also be no change in the timing of restriction of 10 minutes of opening of general reservation during which authorised ticketing agents of Indian Railways shall not be allowed to book opening day reserved tickets."