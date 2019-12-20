Lage Raho Kejriwal: AAP's new slogan for 2020 elections

New Delhi: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has launched a new slogan -- "Acche beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal" -- for the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi.

Ahead of the formal launch of the slogan, the party office was decorated with the banner of the slogan along with party chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's photograph.

The party is gearing up for the elections as the tenure of Kejriwal as Chief Minister is ending in February 2020.

With an aim to bag even more seats than the last Assembly election, AAP has teamed up with Prashant Kishor's consultancy Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to manage its campaign for the election.

The slogan was also coined by I-PAC.