Aam Aadmi Party supports Uniform Civil Code, calls for consensus through religious sects' dialogue

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has made a significant remark regarding the Uniform Civil Code. The Aam Aadmi Party has declared that while it supports the UCC in principle, a consensus should be established through speaking with all religious sects.Sandeep Pathak, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, stated that We support the Uniform Civil Code in principle. Article 44 of the constitution supports this as well. Article 44 states that there should be a UCC, but because this issue affects all religions, a consensus should be reached with stakeholders.

Following PM Modi's statement, the discussion over the Uniform Civil Code has heated up across the country. On Tuesday, June 27, PM Modi remarked during a programme for BJP booth workers in Bhopal,we can see that individuals are being provoked in the name of the Uniform Civil Code. If there is one law for one member in a house and another for the other, will the house be able to run? So how will the country be able to run with such a dual system?

On the subject of UCC, PM Modi accused the opposition of misleading Muslims. He stated that we must remember that the constitution provides equal rights to all people of the country. The Supreme Court supports it as well, but those who engage in vote bank politics oppose it.

Congress attacked PM Modi's statement of the UCC.According to the Congress, Prime Minister Modi has pursued a divisive agenda in order to divert public attention away from inflation and unemployment.Congress leader Jairam Ramesh compared the nation to a family when arguing for the Honourable Prime Minister's Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In general, this comparison appears to be correct, but the truth is rather different.He added that the Prime Minister's strong support for UCC is meant to divert attention away from inflation, unemployment, hate crimes, discrimination, and denial of state authorities.