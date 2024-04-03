AAP Claims Arvind Kejriwal's Weight Drops Amidst Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's weight has reportedly decreased by 4.5 kg since his arrest on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, according to Delhi Minister Atishi. Atishi also expressed concern over Kejriwal's health, alleging that doctors have raised issues about his rapid weight loss, a claim disputed by Tihar Jail authorities.

Atishi, in a statement, accused the BJP of jeopardizing Kejriwal's health, emphasizing that Kejriwal, despite being a severe diabetic, had previously worked tirelessly. The Delhi minister warned that if anything were to happen to Kejriwal, even God would not forgive the BJP.

Sources within Tihar Jail, where Kejriwal is incarcerated, stated that his weight remained constant at 55 kg since his arrival, and the prison authorities affirmed his overall health and normal sugar levels. However, on Tuesday, Kejriwal's sugar level was observed to be low, prompting doctors to monitor him closely due to fluctuations.

It's reported that Kejriwal engaged in yoga, meditation, and walking in his cell on Wednesday morning. Additionally, he remains under constant surveillance via CCTV cameras.

Currently, Kejriwal is detained in jail number 2 and is scheduled for judicial custody until April 15. He had a video conference with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and met with his lawyer while in Tihar jail. Furthermore, he was permitted to have home-cooked food in the afternoon.

Kejriwal has provided a list of six individuals he wishes to meet, including his family members, his private secretary Bibhav Kumar, and AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak.