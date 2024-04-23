AAP Confirms Insulin Provided To Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Tuesday that the Tihar administration has finally provided insulin to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had been requesting it due to his escalating sugar levels. This came after Kejriwal had refuted statements made by the Tihar Superintendent on Monday, who claimed that the issue of insulin was not raised by the CM and was not recommended by the consulting doctors. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja instructed the jail authorities to form a medical board comprising AIIMS doctors to determine whether Kejriwal requires insulin, while dismissing his plea for daily virtual consultations with his doctor.



Kejriwal, who suffers from diabetes, has been detained in Tihar jail since April 1 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with money laundering related to the now-repealed Delhi liquor policy.

In unrelated news, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) officially presented its three Lok Sabha candidates from the Capital on Monday — Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Kanhaiya Kumar from Northeast Delhi, and Udit Raj from Northwest Delhi. However, Raj's candidacy was met with protests from a faction of workers outside the Delhi Congress office, who opposed his candidacy due to his previous association with the BJP until 2019, chanting slogans like "Bahari umeedwar nahi chalega" (an outsider candidate will not be accepted).