AAP demands action against MP Minister

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that a Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister insulted a decorated Indian service officer. Speaking at a press conference held at the AAP headquarters, Singh accused BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah of making derogatory remarks against officer Sofia Qureshi.

Singh claimed that Shah compared Qureshi to Pakistani terrorists and allegedly referred to her as the “sister of terrorists” a statement the AAP leader described as “deeply insensitive” and a “direct insult to the Indian service.” He emphasised that Vijay Shah, as a constitutional officeholder, must be held to a higher standard of conduct and accused the BJP of promoting divisive politics.

“Sofia Qureshi is not just a brave officer but a proud daughter of the Indian service and our nation. Her insult is an insult to every Indian,” Singh asserted. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue and demanded an immediate apology from him. Singh further called for the dismissal and arrest of Vijay Shah, citing the seriousness of the remarks.

In addition, Singh condemned the social media trolling and disparaging remarks allegedly made by BJP supporters against Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his daughter. He defended Misri as a “dedicated and honest officer,” and pointed out that the decision regarding the ceasefire, which some are blaming him for, was made by the Modi government itself.