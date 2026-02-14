AAP flays MCD Budget; 'disconnected from public concerns'

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday launched a strong attack on the budget presented by the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the upcoming financial year, calling it a “paper budget” that fails to address pressing civic concerns. Senior party leaders alleged that the document does not provide concrete solutions to key issues such as garbage disposal, sanitation, employee welfare, pollution and stray animal management.

Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Ankush Narang, said the budget was far removed from the everyday concerns of Delhi’s residents and reflected the shortcomings of the BJP administration. He stated that despite repeated public demands for the removal of landfill sites, the budget did not outline any firm or time-bound measures to deal with the garbage mountains. He also pointed to the absence of a clear strategy for improving sanitation services, maintaining parks, appointing new gardeners and ensuring regular tree pruning.

Narang further criticised the handling of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employees, stating that promises of increased wages were not fulfilled. He said workers were forced to sit on prolonged strikes, and although assurances were given, they were not honoured. He added that the budget also failed to include provisions for the regularisation of remaining MTS employees. Referring to the BJP’s claim of operating a “four-engine government,” he said the expectations were high but the budget did not reflect any significant or impactful planning.

Highlighting the issue of stray dogs, Narang said the problem remains severe across several wards, yet the budget contains no proposal for

setting up shelter homes at the ward level. He questioned the effectiveness of sterilisation drives, saying the issue continues despite such measures. He also alleged that sanitation workers were not provided adequate incentives or job security,

which are necessary to maintain cleanliness standards across the city.