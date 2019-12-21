AAP known for work: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi : Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his party has changed the political narrative of the national capital as the BJP is "unable to do Hindu-Muslim politics."

Addressing AAP's National Council meeting, he said the party's full strength should be utilized for the Assembly elections due early next year as the target was "even bigger" this time.

"We became the first party to seek votes for the works done and not on the basis on religion. We brought about a major change in the political discourse. "The BJP sought votes in Haryana in the name of Jats and non-jats.

In Gujarat and other parts of the country, they seek votes in the name of Hindu-Muslims. But when they come to Delhi, they talk about the unauthorised colonies. They (BJP) are not able to do the Hindu-Muslim politics in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

"For us, people said it was just a wave and would end in a few days. But we saw major successes. Winning the election was a struggle, but the journey was more difficult after that. People said numerous things about us. But now after being in power for five years, even the opposition believes that we are running a very good government."

He said the party's target is even bigger this time. "Last time we got 67 seats, this time it should not be less than that." "We have to channel all our energies. After the Delhi elections are over, we will plan our next move."