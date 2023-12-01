Live
AAP Launches 'Mai bhi Kejriwal' Campaign For Public Opinion On Chief Minister's Potential Resignation Amidst ED Probe
- Join the discourse as Aam Aadmi Party initiates the 'Mai bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign, seeking public input on whether Arvind Kejriwal should step down if arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.
- Meanwhile, Delhi grapples with persistently high air pollution levels, and health officials respond to a surge in respiratory illnesses among children, implementing measures for proactive preparedness.
Starting this Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is launching a signature campaign, titled "Mai bhi Kejriwal," to gauge public opinion on whether Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, should resign if arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged liquor scam. AAP volunteers will pose the question to people at all 2,600 polling stations in Delhi, asking whether Kejriwal should step down or continue governing from jail. The campaign, involving the collection of signatures, is anticipated to extend to various parts of India.
Concurrently, Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution this November, showing no improvement compared to previous years. The combination of local emissions, stubble burning, and low temperatures has led to an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 372, marking the second-highest for November since 2017. This surpasses the averages of 377 in 2021, 320 in the previous year, 327 in 2020, and 312 in 2019.
In a separate development, the northern regions of China are witnessing a surge in respiratory illnesses, particularly among children, including cases of pneumonia. In response, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that experts would conduct tests to identify the circulating pathogen among patients and assess whether it requires special attention. Directives have been issued to the state health department to ensure an ample supply of anti-viral drugs for children in the city. Additionally, orders have been given to implement Covid-like preparedness in paediatric departments of city hospitals.