AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for violating MCC

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has been booked on charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) before the Delhi Assembly elections.

The Okhla MLA was booked after he was seen electioneering with over 100 supporters in Zakir Nagar on Tuesday night.

He was booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobeying orders given by public servants and Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Khan has been facing the highest number of criminal cases.

AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya has been booked for giving a flying kiss to a BJP woman worker, and his party colleague Ajay Dutt's family members have been accused of assaulting a BJP woman worker.

On Tuesday Chief Minister Atishi was booked for violating the MCC and another case was lodged against her supporters for obstructing government work and slapping a cop.

After being booked, CM Atishi, the AAP candidate for the Kalkaji seat, slammed the Delhi Police and Election Commission of India (ECI) of "acting in a partisan manner".

In a post on social media platform X, she alleged that her opponent Ramesh Bidhuri's family was openly violating the MCC but no action was taken against them.

Hitting out at Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, she said: "The Election Commission is also amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family members are openly violating the Model Code of Conduct. No action is being taken against them."

Responding to the AAP leader, Bidhuri said Atishi was panicking fearing defeat and advised her not to "shred the dignity of" her post.

On the other hand, the BJP candidate for the Kalkaji seat, Ramesh Bidhuri's nephew Manish Bidhuri has been booked under the Representation of People Act.

Voting to elect the 70-member Delhi Assembly is underway and the results will be declared on February 8.

The triangular contest is between the ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress.