AAP Organizes Mass Fast In Solidarity With Arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is staging a mass fast in a display of collective solidarity following the arrest of their leader, Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Chief Minister of Delhi. This demonstration has drawn the participation of various AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Atishi, who gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to voice their opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.



Sanjay Singh, a prominent figure within the AAP, directed criticism towards the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, urging him to initiate an investigation into the BJP's alleged involvement in a liquor scam. This statement underscores the AAP's stance against what they perceive as political misconduct on the part of the BJP.



In a show of support, Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, has also joined the protest fast alongside AAP MLAs and volunteers in Punjab.



Furthermore, Gopal Rai, a member of the AAP, had earlier announced that supporters of Kejriwal across various states in India and several international locations, including New York, Boston, Toronto, Washington DC, Melbourne, and London, would partake in community fasting to express solidarity with him.



The background to this demonstration lies in Arvind Kejriwal's recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The ED sought judicial custody for Kejriwal, alleging non-cooperation, evasion, misleading replies, and withholding of information during questioning.



Raj Kumar Taunk, an AAP supporter, emphasized the party's commitment to serving common families and criticized the BJP for allegedly favoring the rich and powerful.



Sanjay Singh further lambasted the BJP, labeling them as the most corrupt party in the country. He defended Kejriwal's leadership, highlighting his sacrifices, including resigning from his IRS job and participating in prolonged protests for the welfare of Delhi residents.



Overall, the mass fast organized by the AAP signifies a unified stance against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and serves as a platform to denounce the BJP's alleged wrongdoings while rallying support for their leader.

