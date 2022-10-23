AAP releases names of 20 star campaigners

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the names of 20 star campaigners for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections next month.The AAP has named Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh Durgesh Pathak and others in the list released by the AAP party.

The AAP is working hard to make inroads ahead of the elections to the 68-member BJP-ruled Assembly later this year.After the BJP and the Congress, the AAP has also released its list of 20 star campaigners for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with jailed Satyendar Jain have also been included in the list of star campaigners.Satyendra Jain's name is at number seven in the list of 20 star campaigners. Satyendar Jain is AAP's election in-charge in Himachal Pradesh.After the release of the list, it has become a topic of discussion in social media. Satyendra Jain will campaign sitting in jail or will he come out on bail for campaigning.

The AAP has also given importance to local leaders to campaign for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.In the first list, Surjit Singh Thakur, Harpal Singh Cheema, Gurmeet Singh, Aman Arora, Lalchand kataruchakk, Brahm Shankar Sharma, ID Bhandari, Rama Guleria, Colonel Narendra Pathania and Capton Prashant have also been made star campaigners.

The party has promised free and quality education for students of Himachal Pradesh if AAP come to power in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.The AAP is currently ruling neighbouring Punjab and Delhi, with the party also saying that all schools in the state will be made excellent on the lines of Delhi.The AAP has also said that private schools will not be allowed to hike fees illegally, temporary teachers will be regularised, vacant posts of teachers will be filled and no non-teaching work will be given to them.