AAP takes protest to streets

New Delhi: The presentation of Delhi’s budget by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta set off a fierce political confrontation on Tuesday, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launching a high-pitched protest outside the Assembly and accusing the government of failing to deliver on its promises.

Led by Leader of Opposition Atishi, AAP legislators and supporters gathered in large numbers outside the Assembly, raising slogans and targeting the government over what they described as “misleading claims” and poor governance.

The protest quickly turned into a strong show of dissent, underscoring the widening rift between the government and the opposition during one of the most crucial legislative sessions of the year. Atishi launched a sharp attack on the government’s financial management, questioning the impact of previous budget allocations.

She argued that despite large spending announcements, basic services and infrastructure in Delhi continue to face serious challenges. According to her, gaps in implementation have weakened disaster preparedness and left the city vulnerable in times of crisis.