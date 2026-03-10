AAP trying to obstruct my political programmes: Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday targeted the ruling AAP in Punjab, alleging situations are created to obstruct his programmes during his visits to the poll-bound state. Further slamming the Bhagwant Mann government in the state, Saini said distributing freebies at the fag end of his government’s tenure while failing to fulfil promises made to the people is not going to help as people have made up their mind to oust them in the polls. Saini has been frequently visiting Punjab in recent months during which he has also addressed a series of public meetings. “When I go to hold programmes in Punjab, my programme is shifted to three venues. It is democracy? They should not do so. In one of my programmes, the tent was uprooted and even the land on which it had been put up was dug so that the tent is not set up there again.

These are the situations they create,” he alleged. “..Where I go they get buses (carrying BJP workers) stopped. Like in West Bengal what Mamata Banerjee does, they are doing the same. In democracy, common people don’t like such tactics. They will give their response during elections,” Saini told reporters here.

Last month, when Saini was headed to the rally venue in Ludhiana, AAP workers showed him black flags and raised slogans against him. Again last month, several AAP leaders, including MLAs, staged a protest against Saini during his visit to Amritsar, where he had to address a “Punjab Bachao rally”.

Waving black flags and wearing black bands on their heads, the AAP leaders had opposed his arrival and stated that the BJP has consistently adopted an “anti-Punjab stand”. “By blocking roads or digging up roads or creating disturbances, I want to tell them that people will not give them the votes. Had they done some work, they would need not block my way.

“When Bhagwant Mann came to Haryana, I asked police to give him guard of honour and all due respect. We respect the post, he is a CM. But what is the situation in Punjab? Where I go AAP workers are standing with flags. “In Punjab, various sections, including farmers and women are fed up. What is the situation of law and order, drug problem is affecting youth, he (Mann) should have done some work to tackle this,” Saini said.

Saini said Mann should have fulfilled the promises made to people but now when elections are months away, they are trying to rub ‘Aladdin ka Chirag’ (rubbing magic lamp)”. He was referring to the AAP government on Sunday announcing a new scheme under which Rs 1,000 per month will be given to general category women and Rs 1,500 monthly to Scheduled Caste women.