AAP vs BJP: Another Face Off Over Opening Of Liquor Vend In West Delhi

New Delhi: After raising objection against the now discontinued excise policy, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday staged yet another protest against the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government over opening of liquor vends in front of a temple in West Delhi.

The party has said that women in the local area have raised objections against the opening of the liquor store in the locality and have been protesting since. BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta has submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate and demanded that the shop be closed at the earliest.

Raising allegations against the Chief Minister, Gupta said, "Chief Minister Kejriwal has a habit of taking a U-turn from his words and this liquor policy is an example of that. He said that according to the excise rules, it is not allowed to open liquor shops near any religious place, but the Delhi government does not follow any rules and regulations."

"The real purpose of Arvind Kejriwal is to loot Delhi's treasury by opening liquor shops. When women protested against opening of liquor shops in Delhi's Deoli, Kejriwal's goons misbehaved with them by calling bouncers and while closing one such shop in East Delhi, they lodged an FIR and put the women in jail," he added.

Kejriwal, however, alleged that BJP is raising false charges in making all-out efforts to "crush" AAP fearing defeat in the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls. The AAP supremo came to his party's defence a day after CBI arrested AAP's communications in-charge, Vijay Nair, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.