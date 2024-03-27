AAP's PM residence gherao march: Pb Minister Bains, Somnath detained

New Delhi: AAP leaders and workers took to the streets on Tuesday against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, with many being detained at Patel Chowk as they tried to march towards the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg raising slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Kejriwal Zindabad". Claiming that the Delhi Police has turned the national capital into a "fortress", Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai told a press conference that the way the BJP-led central government has imposed restrictions under section 144 "across the city", it seems Delhi has become a "police state".

Police beefed up security in several parts of the national capital, including around the PM's residence and Central Delhi, by deploying its personnel and those of paramilitary forces. While the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station is shut, entry and exit are restricted at the Patel Chowk and the Central Secretariat metro stations till further notice.

Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains were among those detained by police. "I want to warn the Centre that this movement will not stop with the use of police force," Rai said and claimed that women workers of his party were dragged and detained. AAP workers and leaders started reaching near the Patel Chowk metro station in groups since morning as the party had called for a "gherao" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.