AAP's 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' under fire from both BJP, Congress

New Delhi: Ahead of the registration for Aam Aadmi Party's 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' in the capital on Tuesday, the ruling party has come under severe criticism from BJP and Congress, with both parties accusing the Delhi government of befooling and deceiving the city residents with its "fake and fraudulent" promises.

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar called it hypocrisy of the AAP government while Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera termed it yet another brazen attempt to defraud Delhi residents.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Delhi's Hanuman Temple on Tuesday and start the registration process by getting the priests registered under the new scheme. He is likely to be flanked by AAP ministers and leaders at the temple.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Kejriwal said, "The name of the scheme is Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Under this, priests of temples and 'granthis' of the Gurudwara will be given an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month. This is happening for the first time in the country."

AAP's move to woo the Hindu electorate, months ahead of Assembly elections, is drawing criticism from all quarters, with many calling it an opportunistic move and a poll stunt.

Speaking to IANS, Pawan Khera slammed the AAP government for going on a poll sops spree and said, "No matter what they do, the people of Delhi have made up their mind to elect a Congress-led government."

BJP MP Chandrasekhar told IANS that the Kejriwal-led AAP has become a "new Congress" and called out "similarities" between the two parties in soliciting Hindu votes at the time of elections.

"The Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana exposes the hypocrisy of AAP. Today, there is no difference between AAP and Congress. Both of them turn Chunavi Hindu during elections," he said.

He said that Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi don saffron colour and go on temple sprees during elections and the AAP supremo has learnt the same electoral tactics from them.

Taking a jab at AAP's style of politics, he said that the party which emanated from the crusade against corruption is itself promoting graft, much like what the grand old party does.

"Therefore, AAP is the new Congress," he said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP shared a poster describing former Delhi CM Kejriwal as 'Chunavi Hindu'.