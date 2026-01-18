Abhishek Banerjee attacks BJP over protest in Murshidabad district's Beldanga

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday informed that the administration has already announced financial assistance for the deceased migrant worker who was killed in Jharkhand, which triggered back to back protest in Murshidabad district's Beldanga.

At the same time, Banerjee said that some traitors of the BJP are instigating people to resort to violence over the death of the migrant worker. He also said that a decision has been made by the administration to provide a job to the deceased's wife. Further, Banerjee appealed to people to maintain peace and law and order in the area.

Targeting the BJP, he said, "I request everyone to maintain peace and order in the area. We cannot give any oxygen to the BJP in any way." He also said that the West Bengal government has contacted the Jharkhand government over the matter.

Addressing party workers in Murshidabad district's Berhampur, Banerjee said, "After hearing about the incident in Beldanga, I immediately spoke with the Jharkhand Chief Minister's office. I told them that if anyone is behind this incident, they should investigate and take action. They have assured us that action will be taken as soon as possible. But no one should take the law into their own hands, because that will only benefit those traitors of the BJP. Do not fall for any provocation; you must always keep this in mind."

The Trinamool Congress leader added, "Yusuf (Trinamool Congress Baharampur MP) is here. He called me yesterday and said he wanted to go to Beldanga. I told him that I have a rally today. After our meeting today, all our MLAs and MPs will stand by Alauddin Sheikh's family. As per the Chief Minister's instructions, the district administration has already decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh and a job to his wife. This is our humane government."

The state government has also launched a helpline number for migrant workers from Murshidabad. Banerjee urged anyone facing difficulties to contact these numbers directly. "Our administration will stand by you. We will provide legal assistance and bring you back," he said.

On Saturday, Beldanga was once again gripped by unrest, a day after a similar protest broke out in the same area. Hundreds of people blocked the Barua More intersection in Beldanga, protesting against the alleged killing of a migrant worker from the district in Jharkhand.

National Highway 12 was blocked with protesters demanding justice for the incident.

Several media persons were attacked while covering the incident. Police later resorted to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control and lifted the blockades. Later, about 30 people were detained for the violence.