AC, non-AC train fares to go up from today

New Delhi: The Railway ministry issued a circular on Monday, increasing the fares of the non-air-conditioned class in mail and express trains by 1 paisa and all air-conditioned classes by 2 paise per kilometre from July 1. The fares of suburban trains and monthly season tickets have been left unchanged in the interest of daily commuters. The ordinary second-class fare has not been increased for up to 500 km and for distances beyond that, there is an increase in the ticket prices by half a paisa per km.

The passengers of ordinary sleeper class and first class will also have to pay half a paisa more per km more from July 1. "The fare revision also applies to premier and special train services, such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, AC Vistadome coaches, Anubhuti coaches and ordinary non-suburban services, in accordance with the revised class-wise fare structure," the ministry said.