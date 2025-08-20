AC passenger alleges gang robberies on trains

New Delhi: A passenger of an AC first class coach of Himachal Express has alleged that a well-organised gang of criminals operate in trains between Kurushetra, Karnal and Panipat to loot passenger valuables amidst “systematic negligence” from the Railways, according to an FIR.

When contacted, the Delhi Rail Division, under which these stations fall, didn’t respond to the allegations.

Sachin Jain, a resident of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police Sirhind (Punjab) after he became a victim of a similar incident on August 2, 2025, on the same train route.

Jain said that he boarded the Himachal Express on August 1, 2025, from Rupnagar in Punjab for Delhi,

and in the intervening night at around 2:30 am, when he and other passengers were sleeping, some people entered the train and looted their valuables.

“Shockingly, no TTE (Train Ticket Examiner) or RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel were present in the coach. A group of miscreants moved freely through the train and looted multiple passengers, including myself,” Jain said in the FIR. He alleged, “I personally lost a brown laptop bag containing a laptop and charger worth Rs 60,000 with critical business data, cash amounting to Rs 2,19,000, spectacles worth Rs 14,000, pendrive, a power bank, etc.”