Actor Saif stabbed by intruder; out of danger: Docs

Mumbai: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raises intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.

Khan, 54, was “out of danger” following an emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in `Satguru Sharan’ building. Police registered a case of `armed robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt’. The attacker fled using the building’s staircase and no person has been arrested yet, a senior police official said, adding that the accused’s CCTV visuals have been traced on the sixth floor. Khan’s domestic help, who raised alarm first, also sustained a minor injury to her hand during the scuffle. She later lodged a police complaint. Opposition leaders in Maharashtra said even celebrities were not safe in India’s financial capital, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, has failed to maintain law and order. The suspect reportedly demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom, said an NDTV report quoting police sources based on statements by his domestic employees.

Fadnavis, however, said the attack was a serious incident, but it would be wrong to call Mumbai unsafe because of it, and the police were taking action in the matter. As per the preliminary probe, the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor’s flat, but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night. Khan’s domestic staff took him to Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw after the incident. He was operated upon by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.

“He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine,” the hospital’s chief operating officer Dr Niraj Uttamani told PTI.

“Saif sustained a major injury to his thoracic spine due to a knife.....Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also to repair the leaking spinal fluid,” said Dr Dange. “There were two other deep wounds in his left hand and right side of the neck which were repaired by the plastic surgery team. Khan is completely stable now. He is in recovery mode and is completely out of danger,” Dr Dange added. According to Dr Uttamani, the actor was “on the recovery path.” “He has been shifted to the ICU. Maybe in a day or two he will be shifted to the (non-ICU) ward,” he added. The actor’s representatives described the incident as an “attempted burglary”. A First Information Report was registered at Bandra police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 311 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 331 (4) (house break-in or trespass at night) and other relevant provisions. Saif’s wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, and some other members of the family were present in the house when the incident took place.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said the incident shows that the law and order situation was deteriorating in Maharashtra.

“Recently, a person was killed in the same area and now this incident. All these things are worrisome,” Pawar told reporters at Baramati. “The state government, especially the chief minister who holds charge of the home department, should pay attention to these things more seriously,” the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

In October last year, former state minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three persons in Bandra area.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “No one is safe. Let alone ordinary people, even celebrities who have their own security are not safe.” Fadnavis had completely failed to maintain law and order, said Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe. Prominent politicians including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Chiranjeevi, expressed shock over the attack on Saif Ali Khan.