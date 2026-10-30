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Adani Airports-IHCL partnership to boost hospitality infrastructure in Assam: CM Sarma
In Short
Highlighting the broader economic implications of the development, CM Sarma said the investments signal rising passenger traffic, stronger tourism, expanding business activities and growing investor confidence in Assam.
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that three leading hospitality brands -- Taj, Gateway and Ginger are set to establish hotels in Guwahati as part of a new partnership between Adani Airports and Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).
In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the entry of major hospitality brands into Assam reflects the state's growing economic potential and increasing investor confidence.
"Big brands follow big opportunities and increasingly, they are coming to Assam," CM Sarma said.
He said the proposed hotel developments would be part of the Adani Airports-IHCL partnership aimed at developing hospitality spaces, adding that the arrival of the three brands would further strengthen Guwahati's position as an emerging aviation and commercial hub in the Northeast.
Highlighting the broader economic implications of the development, CM Sarma said the investments signal rising passenger traffic, stronger tourism, expanding business activities and growing investor confidence in Assam.
The Chief Minister described the development as another strong vote of confidence in Guwahati's increasing importance as an aviation hub.
The announcement comes amid the expansion of aviation infrastructure and growing efforts to position Assam as a major gateway to the northeastern region.
Guwahati, which houses the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, serves as a crucial connectivity hub for the Northeast, linking the region with major domestic and international destinations.
The arrival of established hospitality brands is expected to strengthen the city's accommodation infrastructure and cater to the requirements of business travellers, tourists and transit passengers.
The proposed developments also underline the growing interest of major corporate groups in Assam's hospitality and tourism sectors, which have significant potential given the state's natural attractions, cultural heritage and strategic location.
With improved air connectivity, expanding infrastructure and increased private sector participation, Assam is seeking to attract greater investments and establish itself as an important economic destination in eastern and northeastern India.
The Chief Minister's announcement highlights the state's growing ambition to leverage aviation-led development to boost tourism, generate economic opportunities and strengthen its position as the principal gateway to the Northeast.
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