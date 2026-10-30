In Loving Memory of Sri Balasubramanyam IPS

With profound grief, we inform the sad demise of our beloved colleague, brother and distinguished Police Service Officer Sri Balasubramanyam who left for his heavenly abode this morning after a brave battle with cancer.

He was 4 years younger to me, yet senior in courage and commitment.

I had the honour of working with him in the Intelligence Department during the days of undivided Andhra Pradesh. In those challenging years, he stood out as an officer of sharp intellect, unshakeable integrity and quiet bravery. Intelligence work demands anonymity, patience and absolute dedication to duty - he embodied all three. He never sought limelight, but his reports, his analysis and his fieldwork protected many and served the State with distinction.

To his seniors he was dependable, to his juniors he was affectionate, to his colleagues he was a true friend. He wore the uniform not for power, but for service.

He is survived by his wife, children and a large family of colleagues who will miss him deeply.

An officer who served in silence, a friend who loved without condition, a fighter who faced cancer with the same composure with which he faced challenges in uniform.

May his soul rest in peace. May his family find strength.

A grieving colleague and friend, ANJANI kumar IPS Retd Former DGP Telangana