Adani Foundation Pledges Education Temples Across India

Ahmedabad: The Adani Foundation has partnered with GEMS Education to establish world-class, affordable schools across India. With an initial commitment of INR 2,000 Cr from the Adani family, this initiative aims to provide high-quality education across metropolitan and Tier II to IV cities.

The partnership will launch 20 ‘Adani GEMS Schools of Excellence’ in the K-12 segment over the next three years, with the first school opening in Lucknow in the 2025-26 academic year. These schools will follow a CBSE curriculum, with 30% of seats reserved for underprivileged students at no cost. Leveraging Adani Group’s infrastructure and GEMS’ educational expertise, the initiative will create a scalable and sustainable model for quality education in India.

“Inspired by our philosophy of service, this initiative reaffirms our commitment to accessible, world-class education,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “By integrating global best practices and digital learning with GEMS Education, we aim to nurture future leaders.”

Sunny Varkey, Founder & Chairman of GEMS Education, added, “Our mission is to make quality education accessible to every learner. This collaboration will expand our reach, bringing global educational expertise to diverse communities across India.”

Beyond schools, the initiative will establish research institutions focused on teaching innovation and capability development. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to equipping India's youth with skills and values for the future.

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation has driven social welfare and development, impacting 9.1 million lives across 6,769 villages in 19 states. Its efforts span education, health, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development, aligning with national priorities and global sustainability goals.

A global leader in private K-12 education for over 60 years, GEMS Education serves 170,000+ students from 176 nationalities across eight countries. Its students have secured placements in over 1,050 universities worldwide, including all eight Ivy League schools.