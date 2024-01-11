Live
Adani Group to invest Rs 2 lakh cr in Gujarat
Gandhinagar: Richest Asian Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced a Rs 2 lakh crore investment in Gujarat over the next five years, largely in setting up the world's largest clean energy project that will be visible even from space.
The apples-to-airport conglomerate is building three giga factories for manufacturing solar modules, wind turbines and hydrogen electrolyzers. In Gujarat's Rann of Kutch desert, it is building the world's largest green energy park, covering 725 square kilometre.
