Adhir challenges Mamata to contest against him in Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata: West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is a five-time MP from Baharampur in Murshidabad district, on Thursday challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest against him in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Interacting with media persons at his constituency, Chowdhury, citing Banerjee's suggestions to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said: "You suggested Priyanka Gandhi contest against the Prime Minister. Now I am challenging you to contest against me this time. I also want to see how powerful you are. Do not forget that we did not win the seats in 2019 because of your mercy. Do not forget that Congress is your necessity for your own survival."

He said that the Chief Minister had agreed not to field any candidate from two Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, namely Baharampur and Malda South, where Congress candidates got elected in 2019.

"We won from those two constituencies defeating the Trinamool Congress candidates. Our victory was not because of the mercy of Trinamool Congress or the Chief Minister. Remember Congress is capable of contesting on its own strength from other constituencies as well," Chowdhury said.

He also ridiculed the Trinamool’s demand for seats in Assam, Meghalaya, and Goa.

"Remember Congress has nothing to lose in West Bengal," he added.

At the same time, he said that his party's state unit is rather keen on having a seat-sharing agreement with CPI(M)-led Left Front.

"However, the final decision of the alliance or seat-sharing agreement will rest with the party high command. The high command will also decide whether the All India Secular Front will be acceptable as an ally there," Chowdhury said.