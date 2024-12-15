Advanced anti-drone systems deployed for devotees’ safety at Mahakumbh

Mahakumbhnagar: In an effort to safeguard the 45 crore devotees attending the world’s largest cultural event, the Yogi government has deployed a robust anti-drone system in Mahakumbhnagar.

With strict measures in place against unauthorised drone flights, the police intercepted two drones flying over Mahakumbhnagar, and notices have been issued to the operators.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police in Mahakumbhnagar have heightened their vigilance to ensure the safety of devotees at the Mahakumbh.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi stated that special measures are being implemented to protect the over 45 crore devotees attending the event from across the country and abroad.

“An anti-drone system has been activated in the Mahakumbh fair area. On the very first day, a high-tech anti-drone system successfully shot down and deactivated two drones flying without permission. Notices have been issued to the operators,” he said. Dwivedi emphasised that drones will not be allowed to fly in the Mahakumbhnagar fair area without prior approval. Permission must be obtained from the police in advance for any drone operations. Strict action will be taken against anyone found operating drones without authorisation. To manage this system, experienced experts have been brought in, and they have immediately taken their positions in the fair area.

These experts are stationed at a central location, continuously monitoring all drones flying in the vicinity. On high alert 24/7, they have the capability to disable any suspicious drone mid-flight if necessary.