Advani discharged from hospital

BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital here on Thursday evening, sources said.

New Delhi : BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital here on Thursday evening, sources said. The 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there. Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital around 5 pm, the sources said.

The sources had said his condition remained stable after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night. Advani was brought to the facility around 9 pm on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani.

