Live
- DCIL bags prestigious dredging contract from Cochin Port
- Mid-level managers celebrate ‘Graduation Day’ at GITAM
- BRS stares at another blow as 3 party MLAs ready to jump ship
- Visakhapatnam: Clock tower, another attraction at Jagadamba centre
- YSRCP plans to regain lost glory in Visakha
- Delhi set to reverberate with Lal Darwaza Bonalu fervour
- Mango market yard to be set up in Nuzvid by next season
- Real estate boom in Pithapuram as Pawan buys land
- Advani discharged from hospital
- 265 get offer letters in campus placements
Just In
Advani discharged from hospital
Highlights
BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital here on Thursday evening, sources said.
New Delhi : BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital here on Thursday evening, sources said. The 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there. Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital around 5 pm, the sources said.
The sources had said his condition remained stable after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night. Advani was brought to the facility around 9 pm on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS