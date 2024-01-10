  • Menu
AFMS, AIIMS ink MoU over combined research programmes

Ministry of Defence said that Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over joint research programmes.

New Delhi: Ministry of Defence said that Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over joint research programmes.

The Ministry of Defence said that the memorandum was signed with the objectives of collaboration in areas of mutual interest, combined research and academic activities addressing multidisciplinary scientific and technological issues.

The ministry said that the purpose of this joint research is to find faster results of scientific, medical technology related issues and that the two organisations will explore facilities available with both institutions, especially in investigations, research, and patient care services.

It said that the faculty exchange program will smoothen faculty movement from one institution to another for research and training purposes.

“A collaboration board of five members from both institutions has been formed, which will have monthly meetings to explore possible collaborations,” the ministry said.

