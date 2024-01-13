After Nitish Kumar, Lalu's name was proposed for INDIA bloc’s chairperson

Patna: After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar refused to become the convener of INDIA bloc, the name of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was also proposed during the virtual meeting which was held on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi had proposed the name of Nitish Kumar for the post of chairperson of the alliance but after he refused, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s name was proposed by another leader.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that, “This is right. Make Lalu Ji the chairperson.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav remained silent and Rahul Gandhi again proposed the name of Nitish Kumar. However, JD-U leader Lalan Singh responded by saying that they will discuss the proposal within the party.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi, senior leader K.C. Venugopal; Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Lalan Singh and Sanjay Jha; former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah; RJD President and Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav; NCP Chief Sharad Pawar; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin besides other leaders participated in the virtual meeting.

Sources said that seat sharing arrangement, among other issues, were discussed in the meeting.