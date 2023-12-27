After resounding victory in Assembly, MP BJP gets ready for Lok Sabha elections

Bhopal: After securing a resounding victory in the Assembly election earlier this month, the Madhya Pradesh BJP leadership has sped up its preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The state leadership has started holding meetings with different segments of the BJP’s organisation pertaining to the youth, women, and different morchas like – OBCs, STs and SCs.

The cadres are being prepared for the crucial 2024 poll battle for the Lok Sabha to ensure that the party retains power at the Centre.

The MP BJP unit was already in poll-mode for the last one year and won 163 out of 230 Assembly seats, even as preparations for Lok Sabha elections were also running parallel to it, claimed state BJP President VD Sharma.

Sharma, along with state incharge Sunil Bansal, held a series of meetings of district heads of the party, during which they were conveyed messages from the central leadership and assigned specific tasks.

Sources said the state BJP leadership has prepared Assembly constituency-wise plans. Special attention would be paid to those constituencies where the party lost and close contests were witnessed in the Assembly election.

Sharma said the BJP cadres are getting ready to ensure the party’s victory in all 29 Lok Sabha seats and to secure a 51 per cent vote share. The BJP has received nearly 48 per cent votes share in the 2023 Assembly election held on November 17.

The development came days after the BJP's central leadership held a two-day meeting of its office-bearers from across the country.

The BJP has laid out a detailed road map for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and for the party, the Assembly polls that just ended were a trial run that went as per its plans.

The party is scaling up the strategy it employed successfully in the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where tough contests were predicted but the verdicts were one-sided in favour of the BJP.