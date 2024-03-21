  • Menu
Agnikul’s suborbital rocket launch postponed

Private rocket maker Agnikul Cosmos Private Ltd has postponed the sub-orbital launch of its rocket Agnibaan scheduled for Friday.

Chennai: Private rocket maker Agnikul Cosmos Private Ltd has postponed the sub-orbital launch of its rocket Agnibaan scheduled for Friday.

“Holding our launch out of an abundance of caution based on certain minor observations from the full countdown rehearsals last night,” the company said on X.

According to Agnikul, Agnibaan is a two-stage rocket with a capacity to carry up to 300 kg to a height of 700 km. The rocket engines are powered by liquid oxygen/kerosene.

