- BS Maqbool campaigns in various areas in Kadiri, asks people to vote for YSRCP
- Vellampalli Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency, Bikshapati Yadav
- IT Ministry, NIXI launches BhashaNet portal to boost digital inclusion
- Joint level officers are inquiring, section 144 also implemented outside ED & Kejriwal house
- I-T Dept sets up 24x7 control room in Mumbai to curb misuse of money power in elections
- Compensation for building collapse victims can't be treated as MCC violation: Bengal govt to ECI
- Vellampally Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency
- YS Sharmila Asserts Willingness to Contest Any Seat as AP Congress Chief
- Shraddha shares pics of new oufit, says 'mummy ne kaan ke neeche bajaa diya'
- ED is planning to arrest Kejriwal: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Agnikul’s suborbital rocket launch postponed
Chennai: Private rocket maker Agnikul Cosmos Private Ltd has postponed the sub-orbital launch of its rocket Agnibaan scheduled for Friday.
“Holding our launch out of an abundance of caution based on certain minor observations from the full countdown rehearsals last night,” the company said on X.
According to Agnikul, Agnibaan is a two-stage rocket with a capacity to carry up to 300 kg to a height of 700 km. The rocket engines are powered by liquid oxygen/kerosene.
