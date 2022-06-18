Agnipath Riots: Why Young Army Aspirants are agitated and angry with Agnipath scheme?

In India, one of the sought after job is armed forces, the young army aspirants feel proud to serve the nation and at the same time, they feel not only their future but their entire family's future is secure, as the central government offers armed forces employees, good pay while in service and also when they retire they get decent amount of pension along with varied amenities relating to health, education others, which not only benefits them but also their immediate family members.

Agnipath Scheme: Why central government has rolled out this scheme.

The government feels, all those young aspirants who wish to join army, this scheme is a golden opportunity for them to join army and serve the nation.

But the army aspirants who are ready to join the armed forces, feel that they risk their life and limb for the nation and after putting their best four years of life, the central government may or may not hire the Agniveer's as permanent soldier

The government has informed that, only 25% would be hired as permanent solider and the remaining 75% will not be observed permanently.

The army aspirants feel after completing their four years, they would suddenly find themselves older and unemployed.

" The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had decided to reserve about 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers" the Home Ministry tweeted. " The MHA also decided to provide 3 years relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. Further, for the 1st batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation would be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

The Modi Government is trying to lure the army aspirants by stating that, they would be given priority in the employment.

The young aspirants are agitated and angry, they do not want priority in being employed rather they want employment, plain and simple. In other words, the army aspirants do not want any prioritization rather they would like to have promise of employment. They feel it would be better that 75% of Agniveers who would not retained in armed forces to be absorbed in government jobs, be it central police, the state police or government administration as clerks or as workers.

Youngsters feel the prioritizing employment is not much convincing as they are very well aware job market in our nation is very competitive and in a pathetic shape.

Recently, there has been news report that nearing to 17 lakh individuals turned up for 3400 talati (administrative) jobs in Gujarat, it is one of the richer and most industrialized states.

In Gujarat jobs are so scarce, how much worse it would be in other states? What is most shocking is that, such news is no longer shocking.

There are no jobs and in armed forces, which has been considered as the bastion of employment and a source of pride, instead of permanent job, agniveer's would offered a 4 year contract with no promise of employment post completion of year period, for 75% of them.

Where will they go?

These riots are reflection, that the army aspirants are not at all happy. With this new scheme, even though Modi commands respect, no longer the BJP government is respected as earlier.

Mostly due to unfulfilled promises, in the past nearing to 2 crore jobs were promised, now the government plans to fill up mere 10 lakh posts.

The other one, demonetisation, the centre stated, it would help destroy terrorism in Kashmir, it hasn't. And promise of cheaper petrol and a stronger rupee, they were just bombast to win the elections.

The question, of course, is why government cannot promise, all Agni veers to be employed post their tour of duty, if not in the armed forces, then in some other government sector.

That opens up a whole new set of questions.

Many of the aspirants are still not clear about their marketable skill, the Agniveer would possess when they finishes their four years.

What would be qualification needed? What would happen to their studies, which they have stopped at the age of 17 to serve the nation?

These questions government must have thought before rushing in to announce of agnipath scheme.

On Social Media platforms, on twitter and Facebook query has been raised, if MLA's and MP's can be promised a life-long pension after serving mere one term of 5 years, why cannot those risking their life for the nation be given pensions?

The Central government anticipated that, there would not be any repercussions or it was not well planned, without much thought process, it has simply rolled out scheme hastily. That is too worrisome.