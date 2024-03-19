Live
- Local production of EVs a work in progress: Audi India Head
- First ever golf camp organised for school children in picturesque hills of Uttarakhand
- India U23s should play according to senior team’s needs, says head coach Naushad Moosa
- RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as Union Minister
- SC declines to pass interim order staying Citizenship Amendment Rules
- How to set effective goals for the future
- China stocks fall on worries over deepening property crisis
- Indian SaaS startups poised to create 100 new AI unicorns: Report
- Delhi Capitals' newcomers raring to go in IPL 2024
- 'Repeating baseless arguments': India responds to China on Arunachal
Just In
Ahead of LS polls, four Telangana Maoists killed in encounter with Maha Police
At least four Maoists who sneaked in from Telangana, carrying varying rewards on their scalps, were reported killed in a fierce shoot-out with the security forces in the forests here on Tuesday, police officials said.
Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): At least four Maoists who sneaked in from Telangana, carrying varying rewards on their scalps, were reported killed in a fierce shoot-out with the security forces in the forests here on Tuesday, police officials said.
Following a tip-off that a large group of Maoists from a neighbouring state had entered the state with nefarious motives, the Gadchiroli Police’s crack C-60 commandos launched a combing operation in Kolamarka hills of Repanpalli division.
Suddenly, the Maoists hiding in the jungles started shooting indiscriminately at the C-60 teams which also returned the fire in self-defence.
After the encounter stopped, the commandos led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Yatish Deshmukh carried out a search in the vicinity and came across the bodies of four dreaded Maoists.
The police teams also recovered arms like an AK-47, a Carbine, two country-made pistols, ammunition, Maoist literature and other personal belongings of the deceased.
Officials suspect that the Maoists had slipped into Maharashtra to carry out violence or disruptive activities ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled here in the first phase on April 19, for which the notification will be issued on Wednesday.