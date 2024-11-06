Ahead of Maha Assembly polls, BJP expels 40 rebels for 'indiscipline'

The Maharashtra BJP has expelled 40 of its leaders and workers from 37 Assembly constituencies for non-compliance of party discipline.

The move comes ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The BJP, which has fielded its nominees in 148 constituencies projecting itself as a big brother in the Mahayuti, had earlier warned that it would not tolerate rebellion or indiscipline that can cost the party heavily in the crucial elections.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had sent a stern signal to the rebels, party workers and leaders, who had violated the party rules and its discipline, to fall in the party line or face expulsion.

Most of the rebels and those, who had crossed the party line, were expelled late Tuesday night.

State BJP office secretary Mukund Kulkarni had issued the expulsion orders.

"Despite being the party office bearers, you have flouted the party discipline. Your action is against the party discipline and therefore you have been expelled with immediate effect, reads the expulsion order sent to the rebels.

The last date for filing nominations was November 4.

The BJP's move comes after the growing chorus among the party cadres and leaders to take action against rebels amid the ongoing election process.

A senior party functionary said: "It was brought to the notice of the state leaders that if the action is not taken against those crossing the party line, it will send a wrong message not just in the BJP but also in the Mahayuti alliance. The presence of rebels not just in constituencies where the BJP has fielded its candidates but also in the constituencies of Shiv Sena and NCP would have harmed the poll prospects of those nominees. Therefore, the party has swung into action and expelled those rebels."

The list of expelled party functionaries included Shrikant Karle, Sopan Patil (Dhule rural), Mayur Kanse and Ashwani Sonawane (Jalgaon City), Gajanan Mahale (Akot), Nagesh Ghope (Washim), Tushar Bhartiya, who is the brother party legislator Shrikant Bhartiya (Badnera), former minister Jagdish Gupta (Amravati), Pramod Sinh Gadre (Achalpur), Somdutt Karanjikar (Sakoli), Shankar Madavi (Aamgaon), Brijbhushan Pazare (Chandrapur), Vasant Varjukar and Atesham Ali (Warora), Bhavik Bhagat and Natwarlal Untval (Umarkhed).

Besides, Vaishali Deshmukh and Milind Deshmukh (Nanded North), Dilip Kandkurte and Sunil More (Nanded South), Satish Ghatge (Ghansavangi), Ashok Pangarkar (Jalna), Suresh Sonawane (Gangapur), Eknath Jadhav (Vaijapur), Kunal Suryavanshi (Maregaon Outer), Akash Salunkhe and Jayashree Garud (Baglan), Harish Bhagat (Nallasopara), Sneha Patil (Bhiwandi Rural), Varun Patil (Kalyan West), Gopal Zaveri (Magathane), Dharmendra Thakur (Jogeshwari East), Dilip Bhoir (Alibaug), Balasaheb Murkute (Nevasa), Shobha Banshetti (Solapur City North), Sunil Bandgar (Akkalkot), Suvarna Pachpute (Shrigonda) and Vishal Parab (Sawantwadi) were also expelled.

As the BJP has expelled the rebels in the party, the ball is in the court of allies Shiv Sena and NCP to take similar action.

On Tuesday, the BJP had ousted 30 leaders from the party in Jharkhand.