Ahmedabad airport resumes operations

Ahmedabad airport resumes operations
Highlights

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad airport on Thursday resumed operations with limited flights after a brief halt following the crash of an Air India's UK-bound passenger aircraft. Flight operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, which were suspended earlier following the crash of a Gatwick (London)-bound Air India Boeing 787-8, have now commenced with limited flights, the private airport operator said.

