Ahmedabad to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

  • Created On:  27 Nov 2025 7:17 AM IST
Ahmedabad to host 2030 Commonwealth Games
AHMEDABAD: The Commonwealth Games will return to India after a gap of 20 years, with Ahmedabad hosting the 2030 centenary edition.

Commonwealth Sport (CS) on Wednesday made the announcement from Glasgow through a physical-cum-virtual press conference after its General Assembly ratified the Executive Board’s October 15 proposal in favour of Ahmedabad ahead of the Nigerian capital city of Abuja.

The opportunity would give a boost to India’s ambition to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Ahmedabad 2030 Commonwealth GamesIndia Hosts CWGCommonwealth Sport Announcement2036 OlympicsBid AmbitionMajor Sporting Events

Krishna waters bring new hope to Rayalaseema farmers: MLA

Krishna waters bring new hope to Rayalaseema farmers: MLA

