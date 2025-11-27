Ahmedabad to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

AHMEDABAD: The Commonwealth Games will return to India after a gap of 20 years, with Ahmedabad hosting the 2030 centenary edition.

Commonwealth Sport (CS) on Wednesday made the announcement from Glasgow through a physical-cum-virtual press conference after its General Assembly ratified the Executive Board’s October 15 proposal in favour of Ahmedabad ahead of the Nigerian capital city of Abuja.

The opportunity would give a boost to India’s ambition to bid for the 2036 Olympics.