AIADMK leader and ex-TN minister Anbalagan's daughter-in-law dies of burn injuries

Chennai: Tragedy struck AIADMK leader and former higher education minister, K.P. Anbalagan’s family after his daughter-in-law, M. Poornima (30) succumbed to her burn injuries.

Poornima died at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore on Thursday morning.

The deceased Poornima is the wife of A. Sasimohan, youngest son of Anbalagan. Her sari caught fire while she was lighting a lamp in the pooja room in her residence at Palacode village on January 18.

While the fire was immediately doused, she sustained severe burn injuries as she was wearing a silk sari. Police said that she sustained 83.5% burn injuries and was immediately taken to CMC,Vellore after preliminary medical aid.

She was treated at the surgical ICU of the CMC hospital but she could not recover from her burn injuries and died a week after she caught fire on January 18.

The Judicial Magistrate from Dharmapuri has also recorded her declaration at the hospital the following day. The Vellore RDO told media persons that there was no official request to conduct any inquiry and added that probe will be conducted if request comes.

A case has been registered in Palacode police station in Dharmapuri district and CMC hospital officials told media persons that the Vellore North Police has been informed about the death. The body will be handed over to the family members after her postmortem which will be conducted at the CMC hospital.

Family members were not available for comments.